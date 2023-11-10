What happened to Jermaine from Hell’s Kitchen Season 22? Elimination explained

Jermaine Wright was sent packing on this week’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen. Where did things go wrong for the aspiring chef?

Up until the end of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22, Episode 7, Jermaine Wright was an up-and-coming chef who was part of the competition.

Now, he’s officially been eliminated from the show. Jermaine was part of the Blue Team alongside Dahmere, Devon, Jason, Johnathan, and Ryan.

Too many mistakes led to his “demise.” These are the details about why Jermaine was sent home before reaching the end of the competition.

Article continues after ad

Here’s why Jermaine Wright got eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen

During the protein challenge, Jermaine faced off against Donya in making tri-tip steaks. Other members of the Red and Blue Teams battled it out cooking trout, swordfish, and flat iron steak.

Article continues after ad

While Donya and Jermaine were going up against each other, it grew clear that her plate was exceeding all expectations. She ended up winning the challenge.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

More problems arose when Jermaine was put in charge of the garnish station. He was immediately nervous about the role, which equated to a handful of mistakes.

Article continues after ad

At one point, the mushrooms went cold at the garnish station because Jermaine wasn’t staying on top of things.

Dahmere had to step up to help Jermaine as the Blue Team worked together to handle dinner service. Devon got angry with Jermaine when the entire Blue Team stopped what they were doing to help Jermaine out at the garnish station.

Article continues after ad

Devon was rightfully upset since he was stuck cooking all of the steaks by himself. In the end, Gordon Ramsay asked Dahmere to make the final decision about who should be sent home.

Article continues after ad

Dahmere decided that would be the end of the road for Jermaine. Gordon’s final word? “Jermaine couldn’t even handle the garnish station, so he ended up at the bus station.”