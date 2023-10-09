What happened to In the Drink after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES: Gordon Ramsay with the owners and crew from In The Drink in the “In The Drink” episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX.

In the Drink is a New Jersey restaurant with its fair share of issues. How is this establishment holding up following their Kitchen Nightmares episode?

Every time a restaurant gets advice from Gordon Ramsay about what they’re doing wrong (and what they’re doing right), it’s up to them to take that advice or not.

Gordon visits several different establishments during each season of Kitchen Nightmares, and he oftentimes loses his cool at the wild things he witnesses.

Now that Fox has revived the series, viewers have the chance to learn about brand-new restaurants they may not have heard of otherwise. In the Drink is the restaurant Gordon visited during Episode 3 of Season 8. Are they still up and running or have they already closed down?

Is In the Drink from Kitchen Nightmares still open?

Gordon Ramsay talking on Kitchen Nightmares.

The good news is that In the Drink is actually still open, according to Reality TV Updates. The restaurant is located in Wayne, New Jersey near a golf course country club.

The menu on their official website offers several different delicious food items including chicken quesadillas, margarita, burgers, and Cuban paninis. People who are on a healthy kick will find several different salads to order.

Their Facebook page has 3,300 followers keeping up with their consistent news bites. Their most recent updates have all been about the premiere of their Kitchen Nightmares episode, presumably because they know how much clientele it will bring in.

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares promotion.

One of the more impressive things In the Drink offers is live entertainment. On September 1, 2023, they posted a list of all the differently performers who would be there Friday through Sunday for the entire month.

At the end of July, they posted a similar breakdown for the month of August. Now that viewers have become familiar with In the Drink thanks to this Kitchen Nightmares episode, it’s still possible for you to dine in at the restaurant yourself.