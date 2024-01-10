What happened to Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson? Arrest explained

Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson, regularly seen on Food Network, is now facing several charges, including strangulation.

If you watch Food Network regularly, there are a few faces that always seem to be involved in every show. From Guy Fieri to Alex Guarnaschelli to Bobby Flay, there are several famous faces that you can always count on to be on your screen.

One of the newest stars who have joined that list is Darnell ‘SuperChef’ Ferguson. Known for being a judge on shows like Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped, and more, he has quickly become one of new the faces of the Food Network brand.

However, after an unexpected arrest, his frequent appearances on TV in general might be in jeopardy.

Was Chef Darnell Ferguson from Food Network arrested?

On January 9, WHAS11, a local news outlet for Louisville, Kentucky reported that Darnell was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman in her home on January 2.

“Documents show that he grabbed the victim by her neck with both hands and began choking her. Police said as this was happening Ferguson threatened to kill her,” the outlet shared.

It hasn’t been specified whether or not the woman in question was his wife, Tatahda Ferguson, with whom he shares eight children, or someone else.

Darnell has pleaded not guilty to the accusations he has been charged with. Neither he nor his legal team have made a public statement as of yet.

WHAS11 further stated that his bond is currently set for $10,000 bond. This is unfortunately not Darnell’s first run-in with the law. The popular chef has reportedly been arrested on at least six different occasions over the years.

