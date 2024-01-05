What are the rules of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef?

What are the rules of Next Level Chef? We’ve got the details for you.

When it comes to cooking-based reality TV shows, Gordon Ramsay is one of the more common celebs to take charge.

Next Level Chef premieres with its third season on Fox soon enough on January 20, 2024.

How do the rules of this food-friendly competition work? Here’s what you should know before you start watching the show.

The rules of Next Level Chef

Season 3 of Next Level Chef will be following in the footsteps of the two seasons that aired before it. There’s a lot to look forward to, but the show might be more enjoyable to watch if you’re fully aware of the rules.

The concept is fairly easy to grasp since it focuses on three teams working inside three separate kitchens.

They’re guided by three different mentors: Gordon, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Just like Gordon, Nyesha and Richard are both highly skilled in the kitchen.

They each have impressive careers as professional chefs, restaurateurs, authors, and television personalities.

These mentors are in charge of teams full of contestants who do their best to accomplish every task with perfection.

The challenges they face in front of the cameras are never easy since they require attention to detail and vigilance. Contestants who are capable of rising to the occasion remain safe from elimination.

Some of the challenges lined up for the contestants include cooking exquisite dishes in 45 minutes or less, combining random ingredients to concoct something surprisingly delicious, or being forced to work with kitchen equipment that’s less than ideal.

The prize for winning Next Level Chef is a hefty $250,000. On top of that, the winner secures mentorship from Gordon, Nyesha, and Richard for a year.

This means they’ll be able to reach out to these top-notch celebrity chefs whenever they need cooking advice for a full 12 months after the show ends.