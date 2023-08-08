VPR’s Tom Sandoval seen with mystery woman after moving on from Raquel Leviss

After silently breaking things off with fellow VPR cast member Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval was seen with a mystery woman at a swanky club in Los Angeles.

Tom Sandoval shook the entire nation by cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, but news about him and Raquel slowly fizzled out when she entered a mental health rehabilitation center in April.

The Scandoval drama and spiteful comments towards Raquel became so bad that she ended up spending two months at The Meadows facility in Arizona.

Though neither Raquel nor Tom has commented on their current relationship status, as they’ve been apart for some time, Tom was recently seen with a mystery woman for a night of laughable fun, giving fans reason to believe that he and Raquel are done for good.

Instagram: entertainmenttonight Tom Sandoval and Raqeul Leviss have not commented on their current relationship status.

Tom Sandoval spotted with aspiring artist Tii

Though Tom hasn’t made recent comments on him and Raquel, the Schwartz and Sandy’s Lounge owner was recently spotted with another woman on Saturday night in LA.

Tom reportedly left the Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California with singer and aspiring artist Tii.

As the two left the club, Tii was seen in good spirits while Tom showed off his swanky outfit for the Paparazzi.

Instagram: pagesix Tom Sandoval and Tii enjoy a night out in West Hollywood.

After catching wind of Tom’s new girl, BravoTV fans took to Reddit to share their feelings on Tom’s date night, saying, “So did he just give up on Raquel? I thought they said they only destroyed their lives because it was worth it and they could now live happily ever after?”

Another addressed Raquel’s apparent absence from Season 11, saying, “Raquel definitely isn’t filming because she burned bridges with every single cast mate to cheat with Sandoval and it’s pretty obvious he has dumped her and moved on publicly and shamelessly. Now he’s picking up a groupie to take home at the end of the night and flaunts it.

The fan continued, “She’s an idiot but he is also such an a**hole for how he discards women like trash when he’s done with them. So now she has no one. Was it worth it Raquel? Probably not.”

Tom has yet to comment on his new relationship with Tii. However, there could be a possibility that she is featured in Season 11 of VPR, as filming already began for the early 2024 premiere of the upcoming Season.