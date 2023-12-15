Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval blocks Scheana & her two-year-old daughter on social media

On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay noticed that Tom Sandoval blocked both herself and her two-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, on Instagram.

When it was revealed that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, both the Vanderpump Rules cast and the show’s fans turned on him.

There were empty seats at concerts for Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and Tom was even booed at BravoCon 2023 by the audience.

Tom tried to fix his image by appearing on other reality shows like The Masked Singer and Special Forces Season 2, but fans and the rest of the cast still didn’t feel sorry for him.

Now, it looks like Tom is removing people from his life – including Scheana Shay, whose friendship with him was affected by “Scandoval.”

Scheana reached out to Tom Sandoval when his friend passed away

In an exclusive clip from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 posted on Twitter, Scheana revealed that she tried to contact Tom for support after his friend Ali Rafiq died.

“I didn’t hear from him, I was like, ‘I’m gonna send another message,’ and that one never delivered, so I’m like, ‘Okay he blocked me,'” Scheana told her husband, Brock Davies.

“Then I looked on Instagram. Blocked me, blocked Scheananigans, my sister, blocked Summer Moon,” she further added.

While Scheana understood why Tom blocked her personal and podcast Instagram pages, she was shocked that he also blocked her two-year-old daughter Summer, whom she shares with Brock.

Tom already broke fans’ trust when he had a secret affair with Raquel, who was friends with both Scheana and his ex-girlfriend Ariana.

However, Scheana didn’t expect the Vanderpump Rules star to block her child’s Instagram page, since Tom had no issues with the two-year-old.

Tom has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Scheana, despite the fact that she reached out to him after his friend’s death.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.