Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana & Lala’s new Christmas song throws shade at Raquel

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have a new Christmas song, and some of the lyrics are a dig at their former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are combining their musical talents with a new holiday tune called “Christmas Slay,” and they had a few easter eggs relating to Raquel Leviss in the song.

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast turned on Raquel after it was revealed that she had a seven-month long affair with Ariana Madix’s boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval.

Lala was never friendly with Raquel, but Scheana was extremely close with her, and they had a friendship that resembled sisters. Scheana even took Raquel under her wing when she started working at SUR.

Scheana & Lala’s Christmas song pays tribute to Bravo stars

Just in time for the holidays, Lala and Scheana have come out with their newest song, “Christmas Slay,” which was released on YouTube. The song’s lyrics have several references to Bravo stars, including Raquel.

“It’s Christmastime, and I’m tryin’ to push off the naughty list, you catch my drift? I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, b*tch,” the lyrics read, throwing shade at Raquel.

Lala and Scheana paid tribute to other Bravo stars in the song. “It’s the tres amigas, sippin’ tequilas,” refers to the trio from RHOC; Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador. “Lip service to Santa like Lisa Rinna’s,” is a nod to the RHOBH alum and her iconic lips.

The lyrics “It’s been a long year, being savage is piercing, but the verdict came in and we’re keeping the earrings,” pokes fun at Erika Jayne and her court case involving a pair of diamond earrings that played out on RHOBH.

This isn’t the first time Scheana has mentioned Raquel in one of her songs following “Scandoval.” In August, Scheana released a song called “Apples” with a band called The 27s. There were many parts of the song that indirectly mentioned Raquel.

Scheana is also known for her popular hit, “Good As Gold,” while Lala collaborated with James Kennedy on the song “Feeling You.”

Lala and Scheana’s newest song will certainly spice up the holiday season.