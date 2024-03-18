Vanderpump Rules fans not ready for Ally Lewber’s “crappy” debut song

Ally Lewber from Vanderpump Rules is about to release her debut single ‘Girl’s Girl,’ and fans are less than thrilled.

Vanderpump Rules is the launching pad for their stars and their careers in music.

With Scheana Shay’s stardom starting with her hit single Good as Gold, James Kennedy consistently pursuing his DJing, and Ariana Madix making her Broadway debut as Roxie in Chicago, they are quickly proving that they are not just reality TV stars.

The next person from the group to try their hand at music is James’ girlfriend, Ally Lewber. In fact, she has chosen 2024 as the year of her music career’s beginning, and viewers aren’t exactly excited about it.

Todd Williamson/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules’ Ally is releasing music

On March 17, James took to his Instagram story to tease Ally’s debut single ‘Girl’s Girl.’

He didn’t announce the release date but did share that Scheana will be a part of the song’s music video.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their reactions, and most suspect that her music debut is going to be a letdown.

One fan wrote, “S**t!…another crappy single by a VPR fake singer…they really need to find a new gig!…plus Ally is just a pain in the a** mooching off of James.”

Another fan commented, “What a lame song name, really trying to cash in on a popular catchphrase of the moment.”

Most of all, fans weren’t happy to see Scheana in the promo, as they have been criticizing the star for her Season 11 actions.

“Scheana doesn’t have an authentic bone in her whole body. She’s whatever she thinks will get the most attention. Gross af,” a fan slammed.

Who knows? Maybe when the song is released it will change the fanbase’s mind about both of them.