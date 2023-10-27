University student quits school to chase yacht “dream job” after watching Below Deck

A university student has explained how Below Deck inspired her to leave school for a job on a yacht.

Below Deck features an often-rotating cast of crew members who will appear for one season on a yacht before moving on to something else the following year.

Of course, some crew members also leave the yachts against their own wishes. For instance, Below Deck Med’s Hannah Ferrier was kicked off the boat by Captain Sandy for bringing drugs onto the yacht.

With all these openings on the various Below Deck ships and the popularity of the show and its spinoffs, it’s no surprise that some might be inspired to seek out a similar adventure on the high seas.

YouTube: Bravo

University student explains why she dropped out for yacht life

One such dreamer was Brooke Ransome, who revealed in an interview that she left university to chase the life of working on super yachts like those featured on Below Deck.

Ransome explained her decision, saying, “I decided not to go down the traditional route of uni – I wanted to travel more and live while I’m still young.”

After completing a lengthy course to get her certification, Ransome spent six months applying for jobs at the dock before getting a position as a stewardess on a 252ft luxury superyacht in Equatorial Guinea.

Since then, she’s moved on to another yacht in the Mediterranean, where’s she’s compared her experience to what fans get a peek of each week on Below Deck Med.

“I can’t say too much, but you get a lot of people trying to climb up on the boat and let’s just say there’s huge variety in crew – the drama can be so similar.”

Even though the work can be grueling, the wages light, and dealing with the guests can be quite challenging, Ransome doesn’t appear to regret her decision. “I’ve got my dream job.”

