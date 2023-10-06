Uche’s plan to take down Lydia backfires on Love is Blind
When Uche from Love is Blind tried to paint his ex Lydia as a stalker, none of the contestants were buying his story.
Things got incredibly volatile during the pod squad meetup on Love is Blind.
When Uche told the whole cast that Lydia “followed him onto the show” in an attempt to win him back, his plans to paint Lydia as a stalker ended up backfiring completely.
None of the contestants believed Uche’s story, and they proceeded to call him out for trying to sabotage Lydia’s reputation.
Love is Blind contestants gang up on Uche and defend Lydia
One of the most dramatic moments in Love is Blind history occurred during the Season 5 pod squad meetup. Tensions flared when Uche told the female contestants that Lydia went on the show for the sole purpose of rekindling their relationship.
Yet the ladies had Lydia’s back, refusing to buy into Uche’s story. Their disdain for Uche’s attempt to twist the narrative led to a blowout fight between Uche and the female contestants.
Following this heated interaction, Uche sought Milton to try and convince him about Lydia’s alleged motives for joining the show. Yet once again, Uche tried and failed to paint Lydia as a stalker. Milton essentially told Uche (through mathematical terms) that he trusted his fiance too much to buy into his story.
Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say about this shocking series of events, calling it one of the best moments of the season.
“Y’all the way all the women mighty morphed into a team to get at Uche, I was cackling,” one fan wrote of the scene in the Love is Blind Subreddit.
Another agreed, adding, “The best thing that’s happened all season! Loved how they banded together, stood up for Lydia, and didn’t buy his sh*t. He couldn’t believe they weren’t letting him walk all over them and reinforce his narrative.”
As for Milton, fans of the show were pleased to see how respectfully he handled the situation. “Uche really is trying his hardest to make Milton turn on Lydia,” one fan wrote. “So funny watching Milton casually shut him down.”
Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.