Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch is ready to be on Love Island

Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch from Season 1 just revealed that she would love to be on Love Island UK.

TV personality Chloe Veitch is no stranger to reality TV. Since making her debut on Too Hot To Handle Season 1, the sky has been the limit.

So far, she has been on everything from Netflix’s Perfect Match to Celebrity Haunted, and she’s done well in each competition.

She was one of the many winners of her season of Too Hot To Handle, and finished in 2nd place during Season 2 of The Circle.

Chloe now has eyes on one of the most popular dating shows: Love Island UK.

Does Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe want to be in Love Island?

On July 31, Chloe spoke with On Demand Entertainment to discuss her reality TV appearances (so far). During the interview, she was asked whether not she would do Love Island UK. And her response revealed some unexpected information.

She said, “I mean, I actually got asked to go on Love Island before I went on Too Hot To Handle. But, I’d already signed the contract. So, it was a no-no for Love Island.”

However, never say never. The reality TV star went on to say that she would still be down to join the series.

Chloe added, “I would love to do it, only because I’m still single, I’m three dating shows down now. They’ve all been in shambles for me. I’ve got so much love to give, so much personality to give, and I feel like the only show that I could find love potentially would be Love Island.”

Well, that settles that. Maybe fans will see Chloe in Season 11 of Love Island?

