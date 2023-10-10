The Surreal Life Season 2: Everything we know

From Teen Wolf to Fifth Harmony, Season 2 of The Surreal Life reboot definitely does not seem like a show that you’d want to miss out on.

OG VH1 fans have very fond memories of watching The Surreal Life, a reality TV series that showcases a group of celebrities living together for a short yet memorable period of time.

Each original season was completely star-studded, with the lineups including everyone from Vanilla Ice to Full House’s Dave Coulier to even Flavor Flav.

Similar to Big Brother, the stars didn’t really know each other so it made for a very interesting experience to watch unfold on camera. From drama to romance, nothing was off limits.

With the original show ending back in 2006, MTV decided that it was long overdue for a revival. The premiere season of the reboot aired in 2021. And now, the series is back again.

Here are all of the details about Season 2, starting with who you should expect to see.

The Surreal Life Season 2: Who is in the cast?

There are a total of eight celebrities taking part in the Surreal Life experience this season. And the lineup is immaculate. Here is the official list of everyone a part of the second season:

Kim Zolciak (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

O.T. Genasis (Rapper)

Macy Gray (Grammy-winning singer)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Josie Conseco (Playboy model)

Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf actor)

Ally Brooke (Member of Fifth Harmony)

Chet Hanks (Son of Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson)

