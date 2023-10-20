The Kitchen Nightmares episode that ruined a vegetarian’s 8-year streak

Keeping up with what’s politically correct or not wasn’t a top priority for Gordon Ramsay during earlier seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, and this prank proves that.

How angry would you be if your eight-year streak as a vegetarian was suddenly ruined by one mysterious meal?

That’s exactly what happened to a random individual during an episode of Kitchen Nightmares from back in the day.

Gordon Ramsay seemingly tricked a dedicated vegetarian into eating hidden meat on top of a pizza. These are the details of what happened – and how social media reacted.

Article continues after ad

Gordon Ramsay’s terrible Kitchen Nightmares trick

Tricking a vegetarian into eating meat is something that simply wouldn’t fly today. When it comes to being politically correct, this is the type of joke that would get you instantaneously “canceled” in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Gordon was able to pull this trick off back in 2005, though. He invited a vegetarian with eight years of non-meat dieting under his belt to eat a special “vegetarian pizza.”

After the pizza was completely eaten, Gordon revealed the truth. He said, “Unfortunately, that pizza has got a lot of mozzarella and tomatoes, but underneath all that there is parma ham.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He did it in the most, “Gotcha” way ever. Gordon thought it was funny to claim that he “converted a vegetarian” when discussing what happened with other chefs inside the restaurant.

While he might’ve thought this joke was funny at the time, vegetarians and animal activists were thoroughly outraged.

Article continues after ad

Even people who don’t follow vegetarian diets were upset by the situation. Although this incident took place a long time ago, the conversation about Gordon’s actions is still being talked about today.

Article continues after ad

An entirely new Reddit thread was created in 2023 to chat about the terrible scene when Gordon tricked that unknowing eight-year vegetarian into sabotaging his chosen dietary lifestyle.

Gordon Ramsay speaking with a vegetarian.

One person wrote, “What a prick” in reference to Gordon. Another person, added, “That was f***ed up. I don’t care Ramsay insulting our lifestyle, but tricking a vegan to eat actual meat ? F*** him. That was not only disrespectful but could have also been dangerous.”

Article continues after ad

Nowadays, it’s easier to come across scenes of Gordon sharing heartfelt moments with people participating in his reality TV shows than outrageous things like this.