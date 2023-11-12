The Golden Bachelor’s Joan Vassos explains why she couldn’t return to the show

After her shocking exit from the show, Joan was planning on coming back to Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

For the past few weeks, reality TV fans were focused on The Golden Bachelor.

22 older women entered the iconic Bachelor mansion in hopes of starting a relationship with Gerry Turner.

Now he is down to two contestants: Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. But, before narrowing it down to two women, he also got to know Joan Vassos.

Article continues after ad

Before he could even consider giving her his final rose, though, she ended up leaving the show in order to care for her daughter. But, the bachelorette was planning on a reunion.

Article continues after ad

Was Joan coming back to The Golden Bachelor?

On November 19, Joan spoke with The Wrap and revealed that she was planning to return to the premiere season.

She said, “I got home, and my plan was to give [my daughter] some care — I needed to get her some mental health care. I was in the process of doing that, and I was approached and they said, ‘Do you want to come back?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to come back, let me see how I’m doing with my daughter.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, the reality TV star further revealed that her daughter needed more care and she was unable to leave her to come back to the show, adding that it “wasn’t in the cards.”

Article continues after ad

Not only did this situation stop her from continuing a connection with Gerry, but she left the rest of the women, whom she had apparently gotten very close to.

Joan explained that, “I felt like I found my tribe. I found these people that were just like me, and I haven’t had that since my husband had passed away, and leaving them was as hard as it was leaving Gerry, honestly.”

Article continues after ad

Will Gerry choose Theresa or Leslie as the winner of his heart? The finale is set to air on ABC on November 30.

To stay updated on The Golden Bachelor and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.