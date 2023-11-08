The Golden Bachelor: Women Tell-All – Everything we know

In The Golden Bachelor’s tell-all segment, fans will finally hear from all the eliminated contestants.

After a few weeks of intense episodes, the premiere of The Golden Bachelor has arguably become one of the best reality TV seasons of 2023.

While Gerry Turner will choose one woman to be with, he was given a large pool of eligible partners at the beginning of his on-screen journey (22 women to be exact).

If you want to hear more about the women and their personal perspectives on the show and their own journeys, then you are in luck. Here is everything you need to know about The Golden Bachelor’s tell-all.

What is The Golden Bachelor tell-all about?

Just like it sounds, this segment will be a moment for all the women to come back together and reminisce about their experiences, whether good or bad.

This is also a great moment for the women to reveal off-screen details that viewers were unaware of. Only so much can make it into an episode!

Also, during the tell-all, Gerry himself will make an appearance and speak with the girls for the first time in a while at this point.

The Golden Bachelor tell-all: Who is in the cast?

The tell-all will feature all of the contestants who were eliminated from the competition/weren’t given a rose by Gerry to continue a relationship with him.

This TV special also comes on the same night as Episode 7. This episode will reveal which two women Gerry has narrowed his decision down to. The third woman he did not choose will be featured in the tell-all.

What is the release date for The Golden Bachelor tell-all?

The tell-all is set to premiere on ABC on November 9, exactly three weeks before the finale of the season airs.

