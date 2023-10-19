The biggest changes Da Mimmo has made following Kitchen Nightmares

Da Mimmo might’ve been a real “kitchen nightmare” before Gordon Ramsay came along, but now, it’s doing much better thanks to certain upgrades.

Da Mimmo is the New Jersey restaurant that was recently featured on an episode of Kitchen Nightmares on Fox. The Italian food joint was far from a “hot spot” until Gordon Ramsay intervened.

Gordon showed up and spoke his mind candidly and honestly – as always. Fortunately, it looks like the restaurant is doing a lot better now than it once was. The reason why? They’ve clearly taken Gordon’s advice to heart.

They also allowed Gordon to implement some much-needed changes. Da Mimmo’s Instagram page is full of support for fans and customers who love to see such positivity. These are the biggest changes that Da Mimmo made based on Gordon’s influence.

Da Mimmo has been upgraded after Kitchen Nightmares

Some of Gordon’s original complaints about Da Mimmo revolved around the overall ambiance, the flavorless food, and the slow movement in serving guests.

He felt that the restaurant wasn’t screaming “Italy” with its vibe. He enjoyed the soup, but nothing else on the menu. Worst of all, he really didn’t appreciate how slowly things were moving in the kitchen.

Antonio Gigante (one of three brothers in charge of running Da Mimmo) spoke up about the way the restaurant has evolved since the episode aired.

According to News 12 New Jersey, he said, “It most definitely was a learning experience overall. From the inside of the kitchen, all the way to the floor. The aspects of how to treat the customers in the right way, how to turn tables over, [and] how to get certain things out of the kitchen faster. It was just an experience all around.”

When customers are happy with the way they’re being treated it’s a great first step. If they also love the flavors of the food they’ve ordered, return clientele is instantly created.

FOX Gordon Ramsay at Da Mimmo.

The inside of Da Mimmo was also partially renovated along with an adjusted menu. Melissa Gigante, the trio’s mother and part owner of the restaurant, discussed her opinion on the changes, too.

She said, “Now that the restaurant has a different feel, look, and menu, we have a lot of new faces coming in. A lot of positive vibes are coming our way. We’re really looking forward to it because, in the beginning, we didn’t really fit into the community. Now, we feel like we are a part of it.”

It’s always in a restaurant’s best interest to listen to Gordon. After all, only a small fraction of the restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares are still open and thriving today.