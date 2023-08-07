Temptation Island viewers label Hall as a “sociopath” for leading Kaitlin on

Temptation Island viewers are baffled by Hall’s treatment of ex-fiance Kaitlin, insisting that his lack of empathy shows the true markings of a “sociopath.”

Fans of Temptation Island are outraged by Hall’s behavior toward his ex-fiance, Kaitlin. While it’s normal for couples to face challenges when entering the villa on the hit reality series, the stakes have been especially high for Kaitlin and Hall.

Not only have they been together for eight years, but they were the first engaged couple to ever enter the villa. Following Hall’s utter disregard for Kaitlin’s feelings, fans are now labeling the Temptation Island contestant as a “sociopath.”

Hall called out by Temptation Island fans

The more Temptation Island viewers watch the unraveling of Hall and Kaitlin’s relationship, the more their dislike for Hall grows.

Despite claiming he always knew Kaitlin wasn’t his ideal match, he is still accused of leading his ex-girlfriend on for nearly a decade and even proposing. Now, he has swiftly moved on to a new relationship with 24-year-old Makayla.

“Hall is literally the biggest sociopath,” one viewer wrote on the Temptation Island Reddit thread. “Red flags all around. He needs to leave alone, for everyone’s sake.”

Another agreed, finding themselves baffled by Hall’s actions.

“So Hall actually said he never had an emotional connection with someone he was with for 8 years…….what?” they wrote. “I understand if you’re dating for 6 months and then realize it’s not right…but if he was with her for 8 years and felt no connection, that is literally a sociopath or something is completely off.”

Keep up with Hall and Kaitlin’s messy split by watching all-new episodes of Temptation Island, Tuesdays on USA Network.