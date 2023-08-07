Temptation Island viewers change their minds about Vanessa in season 5

Following Vanessa’s tearful response to Hall and Kaitlin’s breakup, fans of Temptation Island are finally warming up to the divisive contestant.

Initially, Vanessa from Temptation Island was regarded by many fans as the season’s villain. Viewers of the hit dating series found themselves put off by the way she treats her partner, Rob. Furthermore, some have a problem with her high-maintenance behavior.

Yet now that the show has progressed and viewers have gotten to spend more time in the villa with this season’s contestants, Temptation Island fans are beginning to warm up to the 34-year-old contestant.

Vanessa from Temptation Island’s redemption arc

Every great TV show has a character with a good old redemption arc, and Temptation Island is no exception. Now that things are really starting to heat up for the reality TV personas as the red light continues to shine, viewers are getting to see a more vulnerable side of Vanessa.

This was especially evident in season 5 episode 8, when Vanessa reacted empathetically Kaitlin and Hall’s messy breakup. When Kaitlin confessed to the women of the house that Hall had just officially broken off their engagement, viewers were touched by Vanessa’s tearful reaction to her friend’s situation.

“As much as she bothers me it was nice to see how genuinely bad she felt for Kaitlin after the whole Hall debacle,” one fan wrote on the Temptation Island Reddit thread. “Her tears were genuine and empathetic.”

Another agreed, claiming that their opinion of the outspoken contestant has changed. “I agree with every you said,” they wrote. “I think Vanessa is so used to putting on this hard, tough front that for one second she let her guard down for Kaitlin and could show real empathy.”

“What I have seen with Vanessa is she is very clearly a ‘girls’ girl,'” another chimed in. “She may not be the best partner but she has been a very supportive and attentive friend and if she could just take those same characteristics and be softer to her partners, she would be great!”

Catch all-new episodes of Temptation Island to follow Vanessa’s journey inside the villa.