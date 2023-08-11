Temptation Island: Kaitlin admits she doesn’t ‘trust’ Sebastian during date night

Kaitlin and Sebastian have been getting closer on Temptation Island, but she admits she doesn’t trust him enough to date yet.

Now that Temptation Island’s Kaitlin and Hall are officially broken up, Kaitlin feels more comfortable pursuing other relationships inside the villa. Throughout season 5, Michael and Sebastian have been fighting to win over the 31-year-old fitness instructor, and Kaitlin has developed a meaningful bond with both of her suitors.

While Kaitlin got to choose between Michael and Sebastian for her final date on the island, she ultimately ended up picking the latter. During episode 9 of season 5, Kaitlin even told Sebastian that he had done more for her during their time in the villa than Hall had “in a year.”

Yet Kaitlin’s high praise for Sebastian doesn’t mean she’s entirely ready to approach their relationship in full swing. In fact, as she confesses during their romantic final date, she doesn’t find him to be particularly trustworthy.

Kaitlin isn’t ready to commit just yet with Sebastian on Temptation Island

In episode 9 of season 5, the contestants got the opportunity to go on dates with the singles on the island.

Kaitlin ultimately wound up choosing Sebastian to go on the date with, yet she confessed to him during the date that she had some hang-ups.

“I don’t know if I trust you,” she admitted to him on their date. “I don’t know… I’m still trying to figure you out.” Kaitlin then admits that she thinks he might just be in it for a fling rather than something serious.

Sebastian countered this assumption by telling Kaitlin that he actually did want to commit. “I feel like I’m past that single stage of just wanting to have fun,” he told her. “I’m ready for something serious.”

There are only a few episodes of Temptation Island left, so stay tuned to find out if Kaitlin and Sebastian can make it work outside the villa.