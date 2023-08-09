Temptation Island contestant defends Makayla and Hall’s sudden romance

Temptation Island contestant Sebastian Barraza is defending the couples inside the villa who fans believe are moving too quickly.

Fans of Temptation Island have been quick to ridicule Hall and Makayla’s whirlwind romance for more reasons than one. Of course, many viewers are under the impression that the couple is moving way too fast since they’ve only known each other for a handful of weeks, and Hall is fresh out of his engagement with Kaitlin.

Yet one Temptation Island contestant from season 5 has gone out of his way to defend the seemingly rapid speed at which Hall and Makayla are moving within their courtship.

According to the contestant who has spent time inside the Temptation Island villa, it makes perfect sense that Hall and Makayla are moving so quickly.

Sebastian from Temptation Island defends Makayla and Hall

Sebastian Barraza entered the Temptation Island villa as a “single.” He stayed in the girl’s villa, forming bonds with the coupled-up ladies for several weeks.

The Temptation Island star went on Instagram to explain himself in response to a video clip from the dating series. In the video, Makayla is shown crying over Hall as her feelings for him grow stronger.

Although Sebastian doesn’t condone Hall’s actions, he does have a better understanding as to why Hall and Makayla developed feelings for each other so rapidly.

When fans of the show questioned why she was getting so emotional over a man she had just met a few weeks ago, Sebastian placed his theory.

“As someone who was in the villa y’all need to understand,” he wrote on the Temptation Island post. “Besides the fact that we live together 24/7… No outside world distractions, no phones, no tv, no friends, or family. All u have is the connection you’re forming… So a day in there feels like a long ass time.”

While many viewers could sympathize with Sebastian’s stance, one fan responded to the contestant by saying the connections being formed in the villa aren’t genuine. “There is no kind of actual foundation being formed, just some brittle sticks that will break with a heavy wind aka the real world,” they wrote.

Whether or not Hall and Makayla can make it work in the real world outside of the villa is yet to be determined.