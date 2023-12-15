Survivor season 43 winner Mike Gabler donates entire $1 million prize to charity

The winner of Survivor season 43, Mike Gabler has donated his entire winnings — a total of $1 million — to various charities.

Since it was first released in 2000, Survivor has continued to draw in viewers as eager fans await to find out which contestant will be crowned winner of the reality TV show.

The show sees a group of strangers stranded in isolation and forced to fend for themselves, with various challenges testing their physical and mental abilities along the way. Ultimately, contestants are eliminated one by one until only one remains, crowned the “Sole Survivor” and walking away with a grand prize of $1 million.

There have been 45 seasons so far, and now one previous winner has just announced how they’ve decided to spend their earnings from the show. Winner of Survivor season 43, Mike Gabler, revealed via X (previously known as Twitter) that he had donated his prize money to charity.

“We did it! The entire $1,000,000 from Survivor Season 43 has been donated! The 2nd photo shows the entire list of tremendous organizations that we donated to who are helping veterans, first responders, and humanity,” Gabler wrote on the social media platform.

He continued, “There is still much more work to do to bring our veterans ALL THE WAY back home. God bless everyone and God bless the USA.”

Gabler’s season of Survivor ran from September 21 to December 14, 2022, during which he first stated his plans to donate the winnings to charity.

“There are people who need that money more, and I’m going to donate the entire prize — the entire million-dollar prize, in my father’s name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret — to veterans in need who are recovering from psychiatric problems, PTSD and curb the suicide epidemic,” Gabler announced following his win.

Sure enough, he has followed through with those plans, with fans of the show praising Gabler’s “outstanding work” and labeling him an “absolute legend”.

“You can rag on the guy all you want, but he did exactly what he said he would,” one person wrote. “Well done Sir.”

Another said, “The most selfless use of Survivor winnings ever. Thank you for your support of our veterans.”

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment and reality TV news on our page here.