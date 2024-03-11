Summer House’s Sam Fegher snaps at “delusional” Love Is Blind contestant

Chelsea from Love Is Blind Season 6 has received a lot of backlash, but no one expected it from another reality TV star.

Despite being a series about the romances of all the contestants, all Season 6 viewers seem to talk about is Chelsea.

After she shared in the pods that people compared her to an A-list actress, viewers called her out as most believe that she catfished. The backlash became so bad that Chelsea reached out to Megan personally and apologized for the now viral scene.

After that fiasco, attention turned to Chelsea once again after fans started labeling her the villain for breaking an agreement with Jeremy.

And for those who were hoping that the criticism against her has finally died down, guess again.

Sam from Summer House calls out Love Is Blind star

On March 10, Samantha Feher, star of the hit Bravo series Summer House, took to her Instagram story to blast Chelsea.

“I obv haven’t finished the season yet so maybe the tides will turn, but Chelsea is the most insecure, unhinged, delusional person on this show,” she wrote in the story.

LIB fans quickly took to Reddit to share their reactions to Sam’s post, with most stunned that she would share her opinion of her online.

One fan wrote, “It’s pretty sh***y that Sam went out of her way to post this about another woman, how about some compassion and empathy? ESPECIALLY from Sam who looked like a fool on Winter House.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “We know this but to put it into words and onto ig story for all her followers is weirdo behavior.”

Chelsea hasn’t publicly responded to Sam’s message as of yet.