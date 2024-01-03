Summer House fans convinced Kory Keefer & Sam Feher split after romance drama

After the drama from Winter House Season 3, fans are speculating that Kory and Sam from Summer House have split.

One of the many Bravo relationships comes from Summer House stars Kory Keefer and Samantha Feher.

Their romance trickled into the third season of Winter House, where Sam was seen getting upset about Kory’s close dynamic with Below Deck Med alum Malia White.

Even though they initially seemed to be able to move past their on-screen love triangle, fans are convinced the couple may have just parted ways.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Did Summer House’s Sam & Kory split?

Samantha started the rumor when she posted a photo of herself and a friend on January 2. And while the picture was casual and fun, her caption that read “a fresh start” raised a few eyebrows from fans.

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their take on the IG post, with most agreeing that the reality TV star may have announced their split.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan wrote, “She went MIA online after the WH reunion, neither of them have posted anything acknowledging one another, and she hasn’t liked his last 5-6 posts since WH was airing the episodes with her. It’s a matter of time before they remove photos with one another to confirm it.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I hope they did for her sake. Kory made her look like an idiot on Winter House.”

Article continues after ad

Neither Sam nor Kory have commented on the rumor as of yet. Kory did post on his social media a week ago to ring in the new year and Sam was nowhere to be found, which also raised red flags at the time.

To stay updated on the Summer House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.