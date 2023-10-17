Stacy and Izzy reveal whether they dated after the show

Many fans were left wondering about the relationship status between the Season 5 pair Stacy and Izzy from Love is Blind. Did they stay together or split?

Stacy and Izzy left things up in the air during the Love is Blind Season 5 finale.

Although Stacy rejected Izzy at the altar, she still wanted to continue dating him off-screen.

Things were left rather ambiguous for Stacy and Izzy, so fans of the show were eager to figure out whether the two continued to see each other romantically after their jilted wedding ceremony. So what happened between Izzy and Stacy after the show ended? Did they continue to date?

At the altar, Stacy admitted that she needed “more time” with Izzy before she could agree to marry him.

Yet while it initially seemed as though Izzy was okay with this prospect, he eventually told Stacy that it would feel like moving backwards in their relationship. According to Izzy, he felt as though if Stacy were the one, she would have said “yes” at the altar. As Izzy revealed, he would prefer to be in a relationship where someone was more certain about him.

As a result, the two did not date after the Season 5 finale.

Of course, fans had a lot to say about the ex-couple, expressing their thoughts on the Love is Blind Subreddit.

One fan noticed Izzy’s contradictory feelings about Stacy, writing,

“Izzy at the Alter: I will never stop fighting for you. Izzy after the Alter: We should not continue dating, how are you 33 and not married?”

Another fan agreed, writing, “I think he thought because Stacy was older than him, she would settle for any and everything. I thought she was pretty rude at certain points, but Izzy seems to have other issues he’s suppressing or minimizing.”

Stay tuned for Love is Blind After the Altar on Netflix.