Southern Hospitality’s Leva Bonaparte says fans can expect “shocking” Season 2

The boss of Southern Hospitality, Leva Bonaparte, teases that Season 2 is going to be filled to the brim with drama.

Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, a spin-off of the popular series Southern Charm, is finally coming back with its highly-anticipated second season after several months of waiting.

The entire cast from Season 1 is back in action, along with a newcomer who is sure to cause some more drama among the group.

Leva Bonaparte is not only the main star of the show, but she is also the boss of all of the employees/cast members. She’s basically the Lisa Vanderpump of Southern Hospitality.

And, according to Leva, Season 2 is about to be well worth the wait.

What did Southern Hospitality’s Leva say about Season 2?

On December 5, Leva Bonaparte spoke to Messenger and revealed that the second season is not only going to be filled with jaw-dropping moments, but she has already confirmed that the season is getting an official reunion from Bravo.

She said, “I think I could just be a meme of mouth-wide-open Leva. It was shocking, but then it just kept going and keeps going. … At the reunion, I feel like there’s a lot that may implode.”

The reality TV star also compared this Southern Hospitality bunch to her co-stars on Southern Charm, also referred to as the Charmers.

“Charmers brush a ton under the rug, but these kids — I thought their generation was more regulated, but I don’t think they are, she told the outlet.

Needless to say, Leva’s comments just added another level of hype for Season 2 to arrive. It is set to premiere on Bravo on December 7.

