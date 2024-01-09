Southern Hospitality Season 2 viewers slam “try-hard” Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte is getting much more hate for her starring role in Southern Hospitality than being in Southern Charm.

The main star of Southern Hospitality Season 2 is Leva Bonaparte, who got her reality TV start on Southern Charm alongside Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

As co-owner of the Republic Garden & Lounge, the restaurant the show revolves around, she is in charge of managing the employees and keeping them in line (which has led to her having to fire multiple people).

The format of the series is very similar to fellow Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, which would make her the Lisa Vanderpump of the southern series.

And while reality TV fans can’t get enough of Lisa, Leva is not getting that same approval across the board.

Do Southern Hospitality fans like Leva Bonaparte?

On January 8, Viewers of the second season took to Reddit to share their negative impression of Leva, with most suggesting that she be removed from the network altogether.

One fan wrote, “Bravo, stop it. She sucks. She never has anything of value to add, and worst of all she isn’t a star. She doesn’t have the it factor, and her personality bores me. She’s very pretty, but that’s about it. 100% less Leva.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Soooo boring. She bugs me bc she seems to have chosen the reality tv life over her friendship with cam. She seems like such a try hard.”

Leva hasn’t responded to the backlash, but the season isn’t over yet. There’s a chance that by the end of Season 2 and its upcoming reunion special, viewers will change their minds about her. If not, then Leva and her spin-off may be heading to a cancellation.

