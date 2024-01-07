Southern Hospitality Season 2 star Maddi Reese celebrates major sobriety milestone

Maddi Reese from Southern Hospitality just gave an update on her sobriety amid Season 2 and it’s great news.

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality is centered around the real-life employees of Republic Garden & Lounge, a restaurant and bar in Charleston, South Carolina, under the co-leadership of Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte.

One of the many stars of the series Maddi Reese, the VIP and DJ Manager of the place.

The reality TV star has kept it real with her fans over the years on her experience with alcohol and her journey of sobriety.

Fortunately, she has good news regarding her health that she has just shared.

Is Southern Hospitality’s Maddi Reese from Season 2 sober?

On January 4, Maddi spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that she is coming up on 10 years of being completely free of alcohol.

She said, “I definitely have had my ups and downs with my sobriety, but right now I’m in a really, really, really strong place. I’m going on 10 years, which is so scary and crazy to me in a way because it went by so fast. But I can only hope the next 10 will be as seamless.”

The reality TV star also mentioned to the outlet that while she does work at a nightclub, relapsing is the least of her worries when it comes to her drama-filled co-stars.

Maddi said, “Believe me, on a nightly basis at work, I’m much more worried about trying to navigate my anxiety than I am my sobriety. It’s a lot of pressure, you know what I’m saying?”

Viewers will soon see if the rest of the cast celebrates her sobriety achievement on the show or in the upcoming reunion.

