Southern Charm’s Olivia slams rumors she joined show because she was dating Austen

Olivia Flowers was dating Austen Kroll when she joined Southern Charm Season 8, but claims that their relationship didn’t get her on the show.

On Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers has become the breakout star due to her rollercoaster relationship with Austen Kroll.

The reality stars have continued to date on and off for two seasons now, but Austen hasn’t shown any loyalty to Olivia, both while they were dating and as friends afterward.

Austen supported Olivia after her brother died on Southern Charm Season 9, even though she was still upset with him for hooking up with her friend and Shep Rose’s ex, Taylor Ann Green.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Austen took advantage of Olivia at vulnerable time and disappointed her by playing games.

Bravo Olivia Flowers at the Southern Charm reunion

Olivia explains personal connections to Southern Charm cast

On the podcast Trading Secrets with Justin Tartick, Olivia told the story of how she got cast on Southern Charm.

“Leva, my castmate, her and her husband are family friends of ours. My dad invests in their restaurants, and so we’ve known them forever. And she called me while I was in LA.” Olivia said, noting that Leva put her name in when they were looking for new faces on the show.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Olivia then got the call to officially be on Southern Charm because of Leva, but also had ties to other cast members. “I had known some of the cast a little bit before, my brother knew them all too, so he kind of bridged that gap for me as well,” she added.

Article continues after ad

However, Olivia gave no credit to Austen when it came to her reason for joining the show. “There’s a bit of a misconception with people thinking I was brought on because I dated Austen, and I’m like, I take pride in the fact that I’m one of the few girls who didn’t come on there as anyone’s girlfriend.”

Article continues after ad

Olivia certainly knows how to hold her own on Southern Charm without having to be associated with other cast members.

She wasn’t afraid to call Taylor out when she lied about her involvement with Austen this season, making her a fan-favorite.

Article continues after ad

As a newer addition to the Southern Charm cast, Olivia is always authentic on the show.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.