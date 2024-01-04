Single’s Inferno 3 fans shocked after Minji’s behavior with Lee Gwan-Hee

Single’s Inferno Season 3 star Cho Min-Ji came under fire after her questionable behavior on the show. Here is what you need to know and what the fans said on Reddit.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 took an exciting turn mid-season when cast member, Lee Gwan-Hee managed to turn the tables and went from a ‘red flag’ to the most sought-after guy this season.

Three out of six of the female contestants had their eyes on Lee, including Minji, Yun Ha-Jeong, and Choi Hye-Seon. During episode 9, after the women’s game, the winning ladies were given a chance to choose the guy they wanted to take on a date to the luxury resort.

The coupling happened in a way that Lee Gwan-Hee left with Hye-Sun and Minji had to couple up with Park Min-Kyu. The couples were to take a helicopter ride to the Paradise resort and the way Minji acted during the ride gave some viewers “the ick.”

Redditors express secondhand embarrassment toward the star

Minji was seen ignoring her date partner and making moves towards Lee Gwan-Hee. Later when Gwan-Hee ignored her approach, she broke down in tears and proceeded to wipe her face on her date’s shirt.

https://rebed.redditmedia.com/embed?url=https://www.reddit.com/r/Singlesinferno2/comments/18wl03y/minji/

Fans took to Reddit to express how baffled they felt towards the entire situation. A fan started the thread and commented: “After seeing that ride to the paradise with Gwanhee and Hyeseon and Minji doing that… I’m not really sure how I feel about her.. I’m still shocked I literally paused that scene and went here.”

Fans expressed that what Minji did was inappropriate and inconsiderate of others on the helicopter ride regardless of what she felt in that moment.

The fan wrote, “I didn’t know what to make of that scene. What Minji did was disrespectful for sure. I really don’t think one or two days is enough for someone to act like that. But let’s just say she was being genuine, they both came with other dates. That must’ve been one uncomfortable ride. Poor Minkyu and Hyeseon.”

Yet another viewer wrote, “Yeah frankly I was a little surprised too. I don’t think that was very respectful to Hyeseon. Also did not expect her to cry that much over a guy she met for a few days.”

Some people also pointed out how Minji’s likeness towards Gwan-Hee was a bit unhealthy. The fan commented: “And don’t forget when she said she probably wasn’t gonna eat because she wanted to look good for gwan hee.. GIRL STAND UP!! Over here whining and crying over this man..”

Stay up to date about news on Single’s Inferno Season 3 and other K-dramas at our hub here.