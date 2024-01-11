EntertainmentReality TV

Single’s Inferno 3 contestant severely cyber-bullied after her time on the show

Areesha Khan
Min-woo, Jin-seok, Hye-seon, and Gyu-ri for Single's Inferno Season 2 castNetflix

Single’s Inferno 3 contestant Cho Min-Ji was severely cyber-bullied after her time on the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Single’s Inferno 3 brought 22 new faces on screen for fans to get to know, but not all of them received a warm welcome from viewers.

The finale of the hit Netflix Korean dating reality show aired on January 9, 2024. Same as last season, the contestants enjoyed a popularity boost after being on the series, and most of them gained over 200k followers on Instagram.

Contestants such as Lee Jin-Seok and Yun Ha-Jeong were showered with positive attention. On the other hand, Lee Gwan-Hee, Kim Gyu-Ri, and Choi Min-Ji got the opposite. Many viewers found Min-Ji’s behavior on the show ‘cringy’ and uncomfortable.

Min-Ji’s Instagram was flooded with hate comments

Contestant Cho Min-ji in Single's Inferno Season 3Netflix
Contestant Cho Min-ji in Single’s Inferno Season 3

The reality star was forced to limit her comments on Instagram after they were flooded with remarks criticizing her and calling her a ‘pick me girl’.

During episode 9, Min-Ji displayed some behavior that many viewers considered immature and disrespectful towards her co-star Choi Hye-Seon. Furthermore, Min-Ji received even more hate after the finale episodes aired, where she was seen trying to get Gwan-Hee to choose her over Hye-Seon.

Min-Ji didn’t just get hate on her Instagram, but all across social media. Many other fans across X/Twitter and Reddit came forward for her and claimed that the hate she was receiving was unnecessary, saying she didn’t deserve it.

A Single’s Inferno viewer wrote on X/Twitter, “Imagine spreading hate towards a human over a dating show that’s most probably scripted. Are yall for real right now? If something happens to her kind soul after this hate trend, I blame all of you! And trust me, I love Hyeseon too, but THIS much hate is too unnecessary.”

Another person started a discussion thread on Reddit and wrote, “If anyone has put hate comments on any person’s IG or other social media, you should be ashamed of yourself. F*** bullies and people who pretend they are perfect.”

