Seth Rogen thanks Vanderpump Rules cast for “best distraction” after dog’s death

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen watched the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules to cope with grief this year.

After the world learned about “Scandoval,” Vanderpump Rules gained more fame and attention than ever before.

The reality show was on the verge of being canceled during Season 9, but when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal made headlines during Season 10, things drastically changed.

The Vanderpump Rules bombshell made its way into pop culture, going far enough to have an unexpected mention during the White House Correspondents Dinner. Even celebrities are catching on to see what the hype is all about.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Lauren Miller Rogen gives nod to Vanderpump Rules for bringing “joy” to her life

In an Instagram post, Seth Rogen’s wife Lauren Miller Rogen reflected on the past year, explaining how their dog Zelda’s death was difficult for the couple.

“This has been A YEAR. To be honest, losing Zelda hit me really hard. Harder than I even though it would,” Lauren wrote.

She gave a special shoutout to Vanderpump Rules in the post, including a collage of her and Seth watching the show in multiple locations.

“Luckily, I was able to add in a lot of joy on top of all the sadness I was feeling. Time with family and friends, trips to Italy and France, our always epic thanksgiving, and of course, Vanderpump Rules – which we watched all over the world and provided the best distraction when the waves of grief came crashing in,” the caption read.

The fan account ‘Queens of Bravo’ reposted Lauren and Seth’s collage on Twitter and wrote, “Seth Rogen’s wife, Lauren, made a collage of Seth & her watching PumpRules / Scandoval all over the world. We need them both at WWHL this year!”

While fans had mixed feelings about Seth and Lauren’s post, it showed that Vanderpump Rules clearly has an impact on people’s lives, even celebrities.

Even though the Vanderpump Rules cast members were negatively affected by Scandoval, it did help fans like Seth and Lauren escape from their own reality.