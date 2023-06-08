Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan addresses the show’s unrealistic beauty standards

Are the beauty standards of Selling Sunset too high? Season 6’s Emma Hernan just shared her thoughts on the show’s criticism.

One of the main talking points of Selling Sunset is the fashion. All of the stars are known for their stunning looks and fashion sense.

But, maybe it’s too much. Is it truly realistic for real estate agents to constantly wear high-end outfits? Fans have gone as far as calling the beauty standards of the show toxic.

In a recent interview, Emma Hernan addressed the topic and revealed how it has affected her.

What did Selling Sunset’s Emma say about the show’s standards?

On June 7, Emma spoke with Grazia and responded to the beauty standards that the show displays.

“Just to clarify, no, we do not wake up out of bed with our hair and makeup ready,” she said candidly. “I do think it’s important for the audience to see that because, at the end of the day, we signed up to do the show and show our real lives – and our real lives also include laying in bed having girl talk with little under eye patches on our faces!”

But, the reality TV star did admit that she was also intimidated by the beauty standards of the show.

Emma said, “I think at the beginning, I did feel the pressure to live up to those perfect standards – but I feel like I’ve come a long way. I’ve gone from my first scene where I rocked up in my favorite business suit in full glam, to this season filming in Palm Springs with no makeup on and I just threw my hair in a ponytail. That took a lot for me to do.”

Emma has already confirmed that she is set to return for Season 7.

Emma has already confirmed that she is set to return for Season 7.