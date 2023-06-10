Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani calls out “gossip” Heather El Moussa

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea has something to say about her Season 6 co-star Heather El Moussa. And it’s not anything nice.

The major feud that Chelsea Lazkani got into in Season 6 was with newcomer Bre Tiesi.

Fueled by Chelsea’s personal opinion of the father of Bre’s child and their relationship together, the two have been at odds ever since.

But, there was a certain pot stirrer in the mix. Their co-star and friend Heather El Moussa seemed to instigate their drama.

Fans turned against Heather when she ran and told Bre what Chelsea said about her. Of course, without telling Chelsea that she was going to do so.

And, judging by a heated encounter on social media, Chelsea is still not happy with Heather’s actions.

What did Selling Sunset’s Chelsea say about Heather?

On May 21, Heather a few photos of herself on Instagram and thanked fans for a successful Season 6.

One fan commented underneath the post and accused her of trying to stir drama between Heather and Bre.

Heather responded and said, “I wasn’t stirring anything I was simply checking on my friend.”

Chelsea did not seem to be a fan of her response. She countered with her own message that was definitely unexpected.

She said, “yeah you were, you conveniently spent multiple scenes asking me about Bre, only to get a response from me, then run back and gossip. You knew exactly what you were doing.”

The reality TV star went on to suggest that Heather has said some negative statements about Bre behind her back.

She said, “Let me remind you, you also made claims about Bre at your intimate party (not filmed), a dinner that I was invited to and Bre was not, should we go there?”

Heather has not publicly responded to Chelsea’s comments.

Chelsea, Heather, and Bre have not announced whether or not they are returning for Season 7. If so, then fans can expect a whole new round of drama.

