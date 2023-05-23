Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith reveals scan results after Season 6 health scare

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset Season 6 just addressed her health scare from this season.

One storyline that definitely wasn’t expected in Season 6 of Selling Sunset was Amanza’s health.

Specifically, she revealed in one of her confessionals on the show that she was concerned about a recent scan.

In episode 4 of this season, she said, “Recently, there [were] some things seen on a scan that were questionable. I need to get a biopsy.”

The real estate agent just took to social media to reveal the biopsy results.

Does Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset have cancer?

On May 23, Amanza took to Instagram to announce that she is officially cancer-free.

She shared a photo of herself and wrote, “Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health. I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever! The results of my biopsy were benign!”

The reality TV star also took this moment to push past the off-screen drama between her and co-star Chrishell Stause.

Amanza said, “I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease.”

Several of her fans and co-stars have shared their congratulations for her in the comments section of the post.

Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young wrote, “Beautiful inside and out! And one amazing mother! Love you to the moon and back.”

A fan chimed in and said, “Coming from a cancer survivor, I couldn’t be happier for you!”

Amanza has not announced whether or not she is returning for Season 7 of Selling Sunset.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.