Selling Sunset: Bre Tiesi claims she hooked up with Michael B. Jordan before Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi claims that she once hooked up with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan. This hookup supposedly went down before she was involved with Nick Cannon.

The love lives of the women working at the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset are usually hot topics of conversation among real estate agents and their friends.

Bre Tiesi‘s relationship status, in particular, has been a major talking point so far. Her open relationship with Nick Cannon even caused a feud to blossom between her and Chelsea Lazkani.

Chelsea admittedly doesn’t approve of such a union because of her traditional mindset and her Christian religion. Now, it’s been revealed that Bre hooked up with another celebrity before welcoming a son into the world with Nick. These are the details.

Bre Tiesi allegedly hooked up with Michael B. Jordan

Before Nick was in the picture, Bre allegedly hooked up with the handsome actor who plays Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

During an episode of Selling Sunset, some of the real estate agents got into a hot and heavy conversation about celebrities they’d be willing to hook up with in the real world.

Chrishell Stause asked Bre, Amanza Smith, and Emma Hernan the same question: “Who would you sleep with celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?”

Amanza quickly perked up to say that she would love to hook up with Michael B. Jordan. It was at that moment that Bre let everyone know her little secret.

She said, “I could do that, and I’ve done that. I’ve slept with all of my favorites… I’m kidding.”

Her coworkers were certainly impressed. Emma jokingly responded by saying, “Oh! You have? Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now.”

Chelsea wasn’t around for this particular conversation, but she’s opened up about her disapproval of Bre’s love life in the past. It will be interesting to see if she speaks up about Bre‘s history with Michael B. Jordan at any point.