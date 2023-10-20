Sandra’s meltdown on Hell’s Kitchen explained

Meltdowns happen often on Hell’s Kitchen, oftentimes thanks to Gordon Ramsay’s brutal insults. Here’s why Sandra Gajovsky ended up in tears.

Most episodes of Hell’s Kitchen include a scene or two showing contestants having full-fledged emotional meltdowns. It’s not exactly uncommon for contestants on this hit reality show to break down in tears or run out of the kitchen with facial expressions of pure anguish.

During Season 22 Episode 4, Sandra Gajovsky had a bit of a meltdown after facing the wrath of Gordon Ramsay and the rest of her teammates.

Article continues after ad

Over the first few episodes of this season, she’s shown her fair share of strengths and weaknesses. Here’s what happened to cause her meltdown.

Article continues after ad

Why did Sandra Gajovsky start crying?

Sandra Gajovsky on Hell’s Kitchen.

As part of the Red Team, Sandra’s been putting her best foot forward from the very first episode. Whenever she has the opportunity to impress Gordon, she does what she can to progress in the competition.

When it was time for everyone to compete against each other in the comfort food challenge, she went head-to-head against Devon to make Philly cheesesteaks. They snagged tied scores, which means neither of them technically “won.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sandra’s tying score with Devon wasn’t the biggest issue during the episode, though. After all, plenty of other members from both Red and Blue Teams earned matching scores.

Article continues after ad

Sandra’s quietness ultimately became the biggest problem for her. The Red team told her she was way too tight-lipped. They were annoyed at her lack of communication skills.

Sandra Gajovsky to the left on Hell’s Kitchen.

Gordon piled on by telling her that she might as well go home if she intends to stay silent all night. Sandra immediately started crying.

Article continues after ad

The pressure of having so many people judging you at one time can’t be easy for anyone. It’s even worse when there’s an entire camera crew following you around.

Despite Sandra’s meltdown, she wasn’t the contestant who got sent home at the end of the night. Mattias also got axed for messing up his lobster too many times.