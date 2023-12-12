Sam Feher’s surprise Winter House Season 3 cameo turns into messy love triangle

Summer House’s Sam Feher making a surprise visit in Winter House Season 3 just took a turn for the worst.

Summer House has been the source of major breakups like Lindsay Hubbard & Card Radke, and new relationships like Sam Feher and Kory Feher.

The two stars confirmed in April 2023 that they were now a couple navigating the public eye and the fame from Summer House together.

There was a long time when the two hadn’t made it 100% official that they were dating.

During this period, Kory appeared in Winter House Season 3 as a main cast member. It was evident that he didn’t have a label with Sam yet because of his excessive flirting with the girls in the house.

So, when Sam appeared for a surprise visit, it didn’t go as well as she planned.

Are Winter House’s Sam & Malia arguing?

In Episode 8, Sam comes down to the winter vacation spot to enjoy a few days with Kory.

While her initial introductions with the rest of the reality TV group went well, that all went south when she saw how Kory and a certain woman interacted.

Specifically, Kory and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Malia White were wrestling with each other in the snow right in front of Sam, which made her angry.

“It’s just reading a little desperate” she quips before adding, “She’s desperate but it’s okay. Whatever. I’m not insecure about her, so I’m not worried about it.”

Meanwhile, Malia had an instant problem with Sam when she came into the house wearing a Core24 t-shirt, which is the name of the gym franchise Kory owns.

“She came in like ‘Kory’s’ and he came in like ‘not labeled’. You too should chat,” Malia snapped in the episode.

Even though Sam and Kory are now officially a couple, the two will probably continue to hash out this interesting love triangle with Malia throughout the reunion.

To stay updated on Winter House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.