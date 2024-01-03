RuPaul’s Drag Race fans nervous after Season 16 gets “most emotional season” title

Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race hasn’t even premiered yet, but some fans are already calling out production.

There have been several moments across the seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race where the contestants have opened up to their co-stars and have shared their stories.

With coming out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community to their families being a major emotional journey for several of the queens, viewers can expect these tear-jerking scenes from time to time, even in the UK series.

Article continues after ad

As Season 16 is quickly approaching, fans are starting to watch trailers to get well-prepared for what’s to come. And for some, it’s beginning to look like they’re about to take on more than they can handle.

Article continues after ad

Are RuPaul’s Drag Race fans excited for Season 16?

On January 2, a trailer for the upcoming season was released on YouTube.

During the video, multiple queens were sharing heartbreaking stories about their journeys through drag and acceptance, with the clip itself dubbing this ‘the most emotional season in herstory’.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Viewers immediately took to Reddit to share that while they appreciate the contestants sharing their stories, they are starting to believe that production is making them bring their stories to the forefront.

One fan wrote, “Aww man, knowing about how the production staff of various reality shows will more or less beg contestants to share their trauma makes these emotional moments always seem so fake and coerced.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Very true. Most recently, Squid Games: The Challenge gave off that energy. While most people lost fair and square, it did seem like production pushed forward the people who had the most trauma to share for the cameras.”

Article continues after ad

Maybe once those emotional moments come to the screen fans will change their perception of how production is choosing the cast.

To stay updated on RuPaul’s Drag Race and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.