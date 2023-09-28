Ruan from Below Deck Med slams claims he “faked” friend’s death to get out of show

Below Deck Med ex-bosun Ruan Irving is slamming fans who claim he “faked” his friend’s death.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med offered a rocky start due to everything that went down with Ruan Irving. Not only did he have to leave the show due to not being able to get his certificates sorted out, but he also received tragic news about his best friend’s passing.

According to Ruan, his best friend/brother died in a bus collision. His discovery of this tragic news was caught on camera, and Ruan was understandably devastated.

Yet a handful of skeptical fans voiced claims on Reddit that suggested he faked his friend’s death in order to get out of the show.

Ruan slams claims that he made up his friend’s death on Below Deck Med

When Ruan learned of his best friend’s death, he was utterly heartbroken.

“My friend passing away, he was not just a friend,” Ruan said in episode 1. “That was a brother that, good or bad, he was by my side.” He continued, “I don’t know what to think or to feel. I’ve lost someone that means so much to me. The first person to phone you in the morning and ask how you’re feeling. The last person you speak to… you know, it’s all gone.”

Yet when several fans on Reddit suggested he had faked the tragedy of his friend’s passing in order to avoid the conflicts involving his certificates, Ruan was quick to slam such claims.

"For the peeps saying I faked a friend's death just to get off the show because of the certificate problem you have some serious issues," he said in an

A post shared by Ruan Irving (@ru_dawggg)

" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Instagram post. "You don't play with death."

Many fans were quick to defend Ruan as well, claiming that viewers who questioned the death of his friend should feel “ashamed.”

“I’ve seen a lot of people think Ruan faked his friend’s death as a way out of the document issue,” one fan wrote in a separate Reddit post. “He tagged his friend in the Instagram post he made and a simple Google search looks like the news stories align with what Ruan said on the show about a bus accident. As much speculation as there is regarding the validity of his documents, people should lay off on the accusations regarding his friend’s death.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med on Bravo.