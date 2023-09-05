RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks on Season 4: “It’s very volatile and wild”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks revealed in an exclusive interview what to expect on this Season of the show.

Meredith Marks has been an original member of RHOSLC since Season 1 in 2020. The show itself is about to premiere Season 4 where Marks will be joined by Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby.

With the Season 4 debut tonight, September 5, on BravoTV, Marks took time to disclose exclusive details about what to expect this Season on RHOSLC.

Though she exposed her cast mates for their dynamics, Marks also took ownership of her place in the inevitable tension throughout the series.

RHOSLC Season 3 ended with a jaw-dropping finale where Heather Gay was allegedly punched in her sleep while vacationing with the cast mates.

Not to mention, the never-ending feud between Marks and Barlow, as they could never quite agree on anything.

Now that Season 4 is about to premiere, Marks opened up to Pride about what to expect this season, saying, “We all have had our fair share of difficult times over these last years, whether it’s in the dynamic with each other or with our own personal situations and stories.”

Marks continued, “I was hopeful that everyone would be able to put things aside and move forward on a positive trajectory, but that doesn’t always happen.”

Marks also commented on her relationship with Barlow, giving a rather happy update, saying, “You will see we’re definitely in a better place than we were last Season. You have to watch and see our journey.”

She also revealed that Season 4 is rather “volatile,” saying, “Our Season is super high energy. It’s fun and funny in a lot of ways, but it’s very volatile and wild. There’s no lack of energy. I wasn’t starting things, let me put it that way. I would engage if I needed to.”

With the exclusive details given by Marks, fans are able to anticipate the Season 4 RHOSLC premiere — set to air tonight at 9 pm EST on BravoTV. Each episode will then be released to Peacock the following day.