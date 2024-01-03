RHONY’s Kristen Taekman suffers scary beach injury during Real Housewives trip

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy just took a disgusting turn and it involves Kristen Taekman.

When it comes to these girls trips among Bravolebrites there are only two results: a great time filled with laughter and stellar fashion, or non-stop drama and the potential for a serious injury.

For Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, they decided to choose the latter.

The fan-favorite cast member of this season is Kristen Taekman. And while she’s already shared that she would love to do a Season 2, the reality TV star might have to take a break if that does happen to real from a pretty terrible accident that was caught on-screen.

Did RHONY’s Kristen Taekman get injured?

In Episode 5, Kristen decided to show off her athleticism and go surfing out in the water.

Not long after that she noticed that her toenail was on the verge of coming off. Thankfully a medic was standing by and he was able to safely remove her entire toenail, but not before she showed pure agony on her face during the procedure.

While this came very unexpectedly for viewers, Kristen admitted that it was actually a previous injury that she happened to make worse during their beach activity. Specifically, she stubbed that same exact toe less than a year before embarking on the trip.

“For a while, the toenail was fine. [But on] day 2 of dancing in St. Barts, I noticed that the toenail was a little loose,” she explained in the episode.

Thankfully she seems to be alright and hopefully, this will be the only injury that this season’s girls have.

To stay updated on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.