RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield admits she “never had a real family” in Episode 4

Brynn Whitfield of the rebooted RHONY cast revealed in a sneak peek for Episode 4 that she had a rough life growing up.

Brynn Whitfield hails from Indiana, where she was raised by her grandmother.

She eventually moved to New York City, where she rose as a well-known socialite after becoming a communications specialist. Whitfield has also become a certified yoga instructor.

Though she has never clarified who her parents are, Whitfield revealed in a clip from the upcoming RHONY episode that she had a rough upbringing, never really having a solid foundation.

YouTube: Bravo Brynn Whitfield opened up about her rough family life and how it has followed her through her adulthood.

RHONY castmate Erin Lichy calls Brynn Whitfield’s family life “heartbreaking”

During Episode 4, the RHONY cast talked about their Thanksgiving plans. Some of the ladies being married, others having extended family, all talked about their long-standing traditions with those they love.

Whitfield, however, opened up to the women that she never really had a stable life growing up, so her holidays look a little different.

First revealing that her grandmother adopted her, Whitfield then went on to explain her home life growing up, saying, “I never had, like, a real family.”

Jenna Lyons then asked if the midwestern had a parental figure, to which Whitfield answered no, and that her brother was the closest thing to her family-wise.

Erin Lichy who was sitting across from Whitfield later said in a confessional, “I’ve always known that Brynn had a really rough history, but I didn’t realize it was this bad … and it’s heartbreaking, because you can tell that she’s upset about it.”

Whitfield then said in her own confessional, “Now, I’m not close with most any of my relatives — and I so badly want to have a family of my own, and traditions, and a place to go.”

She then went on to explain how her exes play a pivotal role in her stability, saying she’ll call them when she has nowhere or nobody to go to.

Though Whitfield doesn’t have familial figures to lean on during the holiday season, she did say she was going to London, England for Thanksgiving with an ex-fiancée of hers.

Fans can catch the Episode where Whitfield talks more in-depth about her rough family life this Sunday or the following day on Peacock.