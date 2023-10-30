RHONY fans side with Ubah after intense Season 14 reunion argument
After Jenna, Brynn, and Ubah went at it during the RHONY Season 14 reunion, fans believe one housewife won.
Part 2 of the highly-anticipated Season 14 Real Housewives Of New York City reunion aired on October 29. Based on the first part, which was lackluster in the minds of viewers, this episode had a lot to prove.
Andy Cohen joined the cast to discuss even more drama that took place on and off-screen. While every housewife aimed at each other, one who was specifically targeted throughout the entire second half was Ubah Hassan.
Andy brought up a moment during the season when Ubah arrived at Jenna’s apartment without Jenna warning her that the camera crew was going to be there filming.
Joking about how Ubah was upset that she wasn’t given notice that she should be camera-ready, Jenna said: “I got a taste of Ubah Hot when she came over.”
Which, fans now know was not the correct response.
#RHONY Reunion Preview: Ubah takes on Jenna AND Brynn 💀 pic.twitter.com/HOQvvVIROV— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 27, 2023
Are RHONY’s Jenna Lyons & Ubah Hassan friends?
During Part 2, Ubah got extremely offended by Jenna’s “Ubah hot” comment, which made her feel like Jenna was painting her as an aggressive woman.
Their co-star Brynn Whitfield joined into the argument by taking Jenna’s side, which quickly made her the new target.
“Amore, maybe you don’t know how to be loved, or how to stand up for yourself,” Ubah told Brynn during the episode.
Despite throwing some obvious shade at Brynn, RHONY fans instantly took to social media and took Ubah’s side, saying that they are “team Ubah.’
I’m sorry Jenna, Ubah is 10000% correct. She wasn’t angry, she was asserting her boundary. If you’re inviting me to a function that will have production, give me the heads up, period. All she was doing was making herself clear, and I bet you didn’t do it again lol. #RHONY— Princess Jasmin (@JayRobynn) October 30, 2023
Ubah is teaching a master class on how to stand on business. Idc what y’all say, I’m team Ubah. #RHONYpic.twitter.com/8WhBEp21Kk— 🐝 (@imreallyalibra) October 30, 2023
Season 15 has not been announced yet by Bravo. Most of the cast is expected to attend the 2023 BravoCon. Jenna will not be making an appearance.
