RHOCH’s Dawn Ward says she “wouldn’t change a thing” if invited back

Dawn Ward of the Real Housewives of Cheshire has moved on from the reality series but says that she “wouldn’t change a thing” about her 12 Seasons with the franchise.

Dawn Ward has been a staple personality on the Real Housewives of Cheshire. Though she’s no longer part of the cast, she contributed nearly seven years to the show and appeared in 12 Seasons as an original housewife.

Crediting her time on Cheshire Housewives as “the best decision” she ever made, Ward explained to ICE36 how grateful she was to be a part of the show.

Article continues after ad

Though RHOCH is filmed in parts of Manchester and Cheshire out of the United Kingdom, Ward is originally from Salford, UK.

Article continues after ad

However, after leaving RHOCH in 2020 after Season 12, Ward relocated to Dubai with her family.

Ward now spends most of her time being a matriarch to four children and two grand-babies. She has also recently launched a new business ‘The London Rug Company’ to accompany her already successful interior design brand, ‘Arista Design Ltd.’

Though she’s no longer a part of RHOCH, Ward opened up with Dexerto in an exclusive interview about her housewife experience.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dawnward4 Dawn Ward with her two grandchildren Skye Jackson and Mila

Dawn Ward explains if she’s been asked back to RHOCH

Though she likely won’t be returning to RHOCH, as a cast member has to live in Cheshire to be on the show, Ward did open up about whether she’s been asked back or not, saying, “I have not been asked to [make a feature]. I’m not in the UK a lot. But I do wish them well.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ward continued, “Like I said, I was a big part of the show and it was a big part of my life for 12 Seasons. And if I had my time again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Article continues after ad

Dawn Ward advises to “be yourself” in every instance

After exiting RHOCH in 2020 and relocating to Dubai, Ward explained who she thought was most stunned to see her leave, saying, “I think everybody really, including myself. Every year I said it was going to be my last year. Because I’ve been on it so long, it was like a bit of an addiction, really.”

Ward continued, “And you’re part of a very big family. So, yeah, I think one person in particular was probably my ex, because he thought I’d never leave.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: dawnward4 Dawn Ward with her husband Ashley Ward.

Ward then advised on how to settle an argument before it gets too serious, as she’s publicly feuded while on the Housewives. Adamant on always being yourself, Ward said, “I think you should just always be yourself and speak from the heart. Regardless of what the feud is about.”

Ward continued, “If someone is genuinely sorry and means sorry, I think you have to move on.”

The former RHOCH housewife added, “I’m a big believer in airing opinions and remembering people’s feelings and once you’ve said it, I’m not a person to hold a grudge — just move on and forget about it.”

Article continues after ad