RHOCH’s Dawn Ward says her family may get a reality TV series in “near future”

Dawn Ward may have stepped away from the Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2020, but she opened up with Dexerto in an exclusive interview about what’s next for her in the reality TV world.

When speaking with Dawn Ward of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, she was eager to share her new business ventures.

Ward has only been off the popular reality TV series for three years. However, she explained to us at Dexerto what her next move might be, having said that she and her family may have a reality TV series of their own.

Not only that, but she may also make a cameo on the Real Housewives of Dubai, as she has no plans on moving away from the country anytime soon.

She also spoke with ICE36 about her family and their move to Dubai. Though Ward and her husband Ashley made the move in 2021, their children and grandchildren didn’t linger far behind.

TikTok: dawnward4 Dawn Ward and her two grandchildren.

Could Dawn Ward be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Dubai?

Since Ward is residing in Dubai, there could be a chance that she will join the cast of Real Housewives of Dubai.

Though she’s been part of the Housewives franchise for 12 Seasons, Ward explained that she wouldn’t change herself for another series if she was asked to join one like RHOD, saying, “I’m myself in whatever I do.”

Ward continued, “Whichever TV show I was on, or did, or do, or interviews, I’m a big believer in always ‘be yourself’ — warts and all, so that’s all I could ever be.”

As for Ward’s next endeavors, she also revealed that she and her family are thinking of having a reality TV series, as her key focus is being a supportive figure to them. Though Ward didn’t give a set date, she did say that the show may be in the works in the “near future.”

Dawn Ward launched a new business and is focused on her family & career

Being that she no longer has the cameras constantly rolling around her, we asked what it was like for Ward without having her whole life televised. Ward answered, “It’s not so much the filming, it obviously takes a lot of time… you know, I was quite a big part of the Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Ward continued, “I was one of the main cast members so I did film an awful lot because we had a lot of content. And leaving the show enables me to concentrate more on my businesses.”

TikTok: dawnward4 Dawn Ward and her husband Ashley Ward.

Ward then went into talking about her career ventures, saying, “I just recently launched ‘London Rug Company,’ which was launched in January. I’m about to go worldwide with that.”

She then expressed that focusing on her career was a perk of not filming so much, saying, “It enables me to do things like that and have more time to focus on things that I’ve done for a long time.”

Ward also touched upon how becoming a Nana to two grandchildren has changed her life, saying, “Especially now becoming a Nana, I want to spend more family time with my kids, my grandchildren and not be as tied down and committed to one thing.”

Ward continued, “I’m a big believer in when you do something, you give 150%. I’m not capable of doing anything half-heartedly.”

As Ward is likely to continue being a reality TV personality with her potential family series, she also opened up about possibly going back to RHOCH, saying that it is unlikely, as she no longer resides in the UK.