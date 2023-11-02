RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais has noticed a change in Erika Jayne during Season 13

RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she’s noticed a significant change in Erika Jayne during the new Season.

Garcelle Beauvais began her journey on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 10, while castmate Erika Jayne has represented the 90210 since Season 6.

However, the two ladies have had their share of disputes after Garcelle incessantly questioned Erika Jayne about her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case during Season 11.

Though Erika Jayne seemingly showed no empathy for the victims in previous episodes, Garcelle shared on WWHL with Andy Cohen that she thinks Erika Jayne has “turned a corner” this Season.

Instagram: bravotv The women of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

Erika Jayne may not have been involved in her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case where he allegedly mishandled millions of dollars that were supposed to be given to his clients. Still, the housewives made sure they got to the bottom of every speculation they had.

While the women questioned Erika Jayne in previous Seasons on why she kept her diamond earrings worth $750,000, saying that the money should be given to Girardi’s clients, Erika Jayne kept her composure as best as she could.

After making the women aware many times that she had nothing to do with the fraudulent claims, Erika Jayne was perceived as quite icy.

However, during this Season of RHOBH, Erika Jayne vulnerably asked her therapist how to have “empathy.”

After the episode aired, Garcelle was on WWHL, and a fan called in to ask what her reaction was to Erika Jayne’s therapy question.

She responded, “You know, it was really interesting watching that scene and her asking that. Because you think, everybody’s got empathy. Especially if it’s somebody that you’re close to. I’m glad she’s working on herself.”

Garcelle continued, “I think she’s been on the defensive for so long that I don’t think that she understands you should have empathy for other people.”

Andy Cohen then commented on Garcelle’s own empathy towards Erika Jayne during this Season, saying that Garcelle acted “surprised” by how Erika Jayne ‘reacted’ during confrontation.

Garcelle ended the conversation about Erika Jayne, saying, “I felt like she sort of turned a corner this Season.”

Though there have only been two episodes of Season 13’s RHOBH, the ladies have already dove into the drama. As for what’s to come next week, the housewives take on Las Vegas where Erika Jayne could be seen in a sneak preview enjoying her time with male strippers.