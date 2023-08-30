RHOBH’s Erika Jayne gets dragged by fans for “uncomfortable” Las Vegas residency

Erika Jayne, one of the stars of RHOBH Season 13, is not getting any good feedback about her debut Las Vegas residency.

As one of the main housewives from RHOBH, Erika Jayne is always surrounded by drama and intense criticism. But in her case, it stems from off-camera antics.

She and her husband, Thomas Girardi (working on a divorce), were accused of embezzling funds. Their financial scandal was the spotlight of the ABC documentary The Housewive and the Hustler.

Even though the case is ongoing, Erika is headed to Las Vegas. She has started her first-ever residency as a music artist. Not only do fans think that doing the performances amidst the case is in poor taste, but they genuinely think her residency is awful.

Do RHOBH fans like Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency?

On August 26, a Reddit conversation was started for Erika’s residency. There were several clips given to watch and give their honest thoughts. And most of them did not hesitate to drag her performance.

One commenter wrote, “It’s like her wax figure is “performing”…her standing in the same exact spot the whole time or the 15 seconds I got through made me uncomfortable.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Feels so gross to still be singing that “it’s expensive to me-e-e, looking this good don’t come from free-e-e. Like yep we’re aware, you know who paid for you to look like this? The orphans and burn victims your husband stole money from…”

Needless to say, Erika’s debut residency is not getting the positive feedback she was expecting. And her RHOBH co-stars will definitely have something to say about it.

To stay updated on all things RHOBH and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.