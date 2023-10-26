RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley addresses divorce rumors: “We are focused on healing”

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley addressed her marriage with Paul “PK” Kemsley, saying that they are “focused on healing.”

Though Season 13 of RHOBH kicked off on Wednesday addressing Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship, co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have had to do some damage control about their own marital woes.

Rumors of a divorce and living in separate homes became so constant that Dorit and PK recently opened up with People about where their marriage stands.

Article continues after ad

Though they are focused on healing, Dorit did admit that she and PK have had their fair share of struggles.

Dorit Kemsley says she and PK are a “united couple”

Dorit and PK have been married for eight years after meeting at a New York restaurant in 2011.

Article continues after ad

Though Dorit and PK have appeared to have had a strong bond since joining RHOBH during Season 7 in 2016, they’ve recently had their challenges.

Opening up with People about her marriage, Dorit explained, “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dorit continued, “Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

She then asked that fans understand that she and PK need their privacy, saying, “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: doritkemsley Dorit Kemsley and PK were the topic of conversation when Andy Cohen asked Erika Jayne what couple was next to be divorced.

Rumors about a divorce between Dorit and PK arose when RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne said she believed they were the next couple heading towards a separation during BravoCon in 2022.

Erika even asked Dorit during the Season 13 premiere of RHOBH if her marriage was strong, to which Dorit responded, “My marriage is very strong.”

Though Dorit made it clear to People that she and PK will not be divorcing, she said during Wednesday’s episode that although she “needed” PK at times, “he wasn’t there.”

Article continues after ad

As for the next episode of RHOBH where even more details about Dorit and PK could potentially be revealed — it will air on BravoTV next Wednesday at 8 pm EST.