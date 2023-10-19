RHOBH fans react to Lisa Rinna’s exit letter in Season 13 preview: “We all know you were fired”

Fans have reacted to seeing Lisa Rinna’s resignation letter to NBCUniversal in a seven-minute teaser to Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

With most of the women returning for the upcoming Season, fans have excitedly reacted to all the continuing drama lingering from past Seasons.

However, what really caught fans’ attention was Lisa Rinna’s resignation email that was previewed in the video for the highly anticipated Season.

Instagram: bravorhobh Lisa Rinna and Season 12’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna made her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 12.

Rinna explained in an exclusive interview with The Standard why she left, saying that she started receiving death threats.

Reiterating how “volatile” the fans of RHOBH became, Rinna expressed, “The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Her exit came after a rather explosive ending to Season 12 when she escorted Kathy Hilton home from a night out.

Though she didn’t attribute her leaving the show to Hilton, Rinna did write an exit email to NBCUniversal wishing everyone well, as BravoTV revealed her letter in the Season 13 preview.

In her email dated September 10, 2022, Rinna wrote, “I will not be renewing my contract and I will not be coming back to RHOBH. Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa.”

RHOBH fans have reacted to Rinna’s short but sweet email, saying, “Not the email from Lisa — we all know you were fired, honey.”

While others agreed saying, “I’m glad Rinna is gone. I have no interest in her toxic energy.”

As well as, “Gosh she was so toxic and aggressive last Season — it was infuriating to watch. I want them to give up making it look like she quit. We all know she was fired. I guess they’re doing it so she could still book work.”

Though Rinna will no longer be a part of RHOBH, she will be returning to the big screen in the spin-off series American Horror Stories this Huluween on Hulu starting October 26.

As for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the diamond holders will be back on BravoTV on October 25.