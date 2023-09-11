RHOA’s Courtney calls Drew a “compulsive liar” after affair allegations

RHOA’s newbie, Courtney Rhodes, called Drew Sidora a “compulsive liar” for denying she was in a relationship with WNBA player Ty Young before divorcing her husband Ralph Pittman.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the second part of the reunion on Sunday, September 10, where explosive presumptions continued from its first part.

The women who hold the peaches got right into the dirt of it all when newbie Courtney Rhodes was brought into the mix, as BravoTV executive Andy Cohen asked her what she knew about Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s crumbling relationship.

Though Rhodes wasn’t part of many episodes on this Season of RHOA, she had quite a bit to say about Sidora, calling her a “compulsive liar” for denying her affair with Ty Young before divorcing Pittman.

Drew Sidora thinks Ralph Pittman “coached” Courtney Rhodes the whole Season about affair rumors

Sidora and Pittman have been married since 2014 and share two children. Though their relationship seemed stable the first two Seasons Sidora was on RHOA, Season 15 was far from that.

As of late, the two have revealed that they don’t sleep in the same bedroom together. Not to mention the alleged cheating that Pittman has been accused of.

Though Pittman has been known as a cheater for some time, Sidora has recently been accused of the same, as RHOA castmates have picked up on her alleged feelings for WNBA player Ty Young.

So when it came time for the reunion, of course, questions about Sidora’s affair with Young were brought up, as Cohen asked Rhodes, “Courtney, it sounded like you and Ralph talked a lot about Drew’s alleged affair before it hit the blogs, what did he tell you?”

Rhodes then responded, “I just know he was really hurt by it and how she was projecting on him exactly what she was doing.” Cohen then asked Rhodes, “Do you believe Drew had this affair?”

To which Rhodes responded, “I do, absolutely.” However, Sidora wasn’t about to take the disrespect on her name, as she then responded to the allegation, “Courtney doesn’t know anything about me and Ralph. He’s been coaching her the whole Season because a lot of things that she’s said have been what Ralph has said.”

As the conversation around Sidora’s affair with Young continued, ladies like Kandi Burruss agreed with Rhodes that Sidora does in fact have a relationship with Young after Sidora revealed to her that Young would be her “girl crush.”

Rhodes then called Sidora a “compulsive liar” when Sidora said she wouldn’t reveal more details about her nine-year marriage with Pittman.

Sheree Whitfield then weighed in on the topic, saying that she had a source who contacted her with further proof of Sidora’s affair with Young. Whitfield proceeded to expose “private messages” between Sidora and Young by showing Cohen and the RHOA ladies their texts between each other.

Though the conversation was eventually able to shift to other topics, Pittman was later welcomed to the reunion when Sidora and he talked about their failing marriage. Sure, Cohen was hopeful to help the two reconcile during the RHOA Season 15 reunion, but the likelihood of peace between Sidora and Pittman was not high, as they continued to argue about the cheating allegations from both sides.